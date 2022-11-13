Nwam LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $122.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
