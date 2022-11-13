Nwam LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,252,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 915,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,708. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

