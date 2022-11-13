Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. 956,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.38.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.