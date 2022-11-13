Nwam LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

COST traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.47. 2,393,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.