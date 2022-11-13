Nwam LLC Sells 173 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,837. The company has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

