Nwam LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,943,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,798,941. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.