Nwam LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $67,051,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 95.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after buying an additional 152,009 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Generac by 94.1% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Generac by 5,480.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.08. 2,060,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,530. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $463.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

