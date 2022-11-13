NYL Investors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NYL Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,578,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHZ stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

