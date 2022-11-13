NYL Investors LLC Sells 174,400 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

NYL Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,400 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NYL Investors LLC owned 2.32% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $71.63.

