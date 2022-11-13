Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.58 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $241.28 million and $17.58 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04646178 USD and is down -8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $30,208,843.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

