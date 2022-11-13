Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.67 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $231.66 million and $18.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.82 or 0.07445935 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00078897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00062139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023989 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04729106 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $15,613,008.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

