ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OBSV. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in ObsEva by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in ObsEva by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.