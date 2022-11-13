Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Cut to C$16.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Obsidian Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OBE opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$921.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Insider Activity at Obsidian Energy

About Obsidian Energy

In other news, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 3,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,579.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,067.98. In related news, Director Stephen Loukas acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.53 per share, with a total value of C$31,579.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,067.98. Also, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$47,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$224,413.05. Insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $139,507 in the last ninety days.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

