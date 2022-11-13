Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Cut to C$16.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Obsidian Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Obsidian Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE OBE opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$921.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30.
About Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
