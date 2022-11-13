Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.87.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
OLLI stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
