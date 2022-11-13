Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

