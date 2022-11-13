ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.80.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

