ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.76-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,951. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 540.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ONEOK by 121.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ONEOK by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

