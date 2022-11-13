Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,548 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

SPYV opened at $39.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

