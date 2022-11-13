Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 189 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $314.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $322.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.08.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

