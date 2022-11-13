Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39.

