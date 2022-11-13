Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

