Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,699 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,941,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.59.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $309.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of 292.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,735 shares of company stock worth $12,289,391. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

