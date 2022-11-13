Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 764 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22.

