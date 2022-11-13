Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.18.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $576.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

