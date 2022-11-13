Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.90

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.90 and traded as high as C$39.90. Open Text shares last traded at C$39.73, with a volume of 624,275 shares trading hands.

Open Text Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,579,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,938,400. In other news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,579,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,938,400. Also, Director P. Thomas Jenkins bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,621,278.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,743,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,178,099.75. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 825,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,588,258 and have sold 107,162 shares valued at $4,018,037.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

