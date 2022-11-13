OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OpGen Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.27. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Recommended Stories

