Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Up 102.6% in October

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Optimi Health Price Performance

OPTHF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Optimi Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

