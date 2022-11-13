Optimism (OP) Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $194.51 million and $58.79 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00005448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002525 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00584058 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,055.00 or 0.30427794 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,854,226,728.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
