Optimism (OP) Price Hits $0.92

Optimism (OP) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Optimism has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $198.50 million and approximately $74.11 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00005502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002647 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
