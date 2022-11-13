Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Option Care Health Stock Down 6.6 %

Option Care Health stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. 3,760,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

