Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $56.31 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $56.31 million and $1.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,389.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00049574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021581 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00245845 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003783 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

