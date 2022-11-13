Orchid Price Tops $0.0829 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $57.23 million and $1.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,842.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020687 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00246980 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08396385 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $3,510,083.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.