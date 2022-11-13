O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.74% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $308,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 152.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.5% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $815.60 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $848.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $745.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $688.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,818 shares of company stock worth $16,995,953. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

