Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $19.11. 817,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.69. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

