Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE OSI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 125,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Osiris Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

