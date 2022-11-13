Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 2.3 %

OTIS opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

