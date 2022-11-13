Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $864.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

