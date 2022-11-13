Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $864.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.