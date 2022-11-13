Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

OXSQ opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is -33.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

