P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the October 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 654.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BKFKF. Pareto Securities downgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

Shares of BKFKF stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 382. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68.

About P/F Bakkafrost

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

