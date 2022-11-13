Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $183.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $238.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.69.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
NASDAQ PANW opened at $165.32 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.88.
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,003 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
