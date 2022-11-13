Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $183.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $238.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.69.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $165.32 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.88.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,003 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.