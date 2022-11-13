Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

POU stock opened at C$31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.46 and a 1-year high of C$40.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on POU shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paramount Resources Company Profile

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at C$531,354.30.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

