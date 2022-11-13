Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Parker-Hannifin worth $137,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.7 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.