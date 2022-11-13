Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.60-$19.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.10.

NYSE PH traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.10 and a 200 day moving average of $269.08. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

