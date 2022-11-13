Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $130.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

