Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $10.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $454,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 539,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $668,344.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $454,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 539,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,444.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,858 shares of company stock worth $2,105,627. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Payoneer Global by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

