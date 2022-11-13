Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Down 21.9% in October

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peraso stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Peraso worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peraso Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 73,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Peraso has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

About Peraso

Peraso ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peraso will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

