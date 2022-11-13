Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 1.4% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.40. 991,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,519. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

