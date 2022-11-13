Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,524,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

