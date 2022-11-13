Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $1.97 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $405,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.