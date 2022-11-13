Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AerCap by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

