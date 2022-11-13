Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,305. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.